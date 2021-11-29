The Monday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 177 new positive cases of coronavirus, which relate to Sunday, and 648 for the three days (Friday 297 and Saturday 174). Of the 177 cases, 171 are in Mallorca, four are in Minorca and two are in Ibiza.

The previous report, which was on Friday, gave 270 new cases - 186 in Mallorca, 61 in Minorca and 23 in Ibiza - with a test rate of 7%. The latest test rate for the 177 cases is 8.78%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has risen from 217.3 (on Friday) to 248.3. In Mallorca it is up from 209.4 to 240.6; Minorca from 383.7 to 444.4; Ibiza from 174.5 to 187.7; Formentera 33.6 (no change). The seven-day incidence in the Balearics is up from 118.0 to 136.7.

On hospital wards, there are 87 Covid patients, nine more than on Friday - Mallorca 69 (up six), Ibiza 13 (up two) and Minorca five (up one). In intensive care, the ICU Covid occupancy rate is 7.3%, up from 6.1%. There are 20 Covid patients in Mallorca (three more) and five in Minorca (one more). There are no patients in ICU in Ibiza.

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 3,153 people, an increase of 279. In Mallorca, this number is 2,374 - up by 197.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 105,541 cases and 1,024 deaths - the ministry has confirmed one new death.

As to vaccination, 859,387 people have had the complete course (83.04% of the target population) - 599 more since the report on Friday.