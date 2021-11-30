This is the moment that an F35 jet from the Royal Navy aircraft carrier, Queen Elizabeth, crashed on take-off earlier this month in the eastern Mediterranean. The footage was released on social media.

The Queen Elizabeth left the port of Palma this morning after a five day visit. A full investigation is underway to establish the cases of the crash of the F35. The pilot ejected and escape underhurt.

It has been claimed in the British media that "rain blankets" which had been placed over its engine had not been removed and this caused the crash.