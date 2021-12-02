A second suspected case of the new Omicron variant has been detected at Palma airport today.

The case is very similar to the first positive case.

A passenger from South Africa, with a stopover in Frankfurt, tested positive at Son Sant Joan this morning.

As the passenger came from a high-risk country, as decreed by the Spanish government, the protocol for these cases was activated.

The Microbiology Laboratory of Son Espases, which is in charge of confirming whether it is a case of the South African strain, has yet to confirm it.