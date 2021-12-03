The Spanish-German company FRS Iberia has announced that it will cease ferry services on the Alcudia-Ciutadella and Ibiza-Formentera routes by the middle of this month.

In a statement, the company says that the cessation of operations in the Balearics is due to the current Covid situation in Europe and north Africa, which represents a significant reduction in passenger traffic and consequent financial losses on routes.

FRS started operating in the Balearics this summer, but business has not been positive. The summer was marked by the accident in Ibiza in late August, when the San Gwann ferry ran aground on the islet of Es Malvins. There were 35 passengers and 12 crew on board.

Level of business hasn't been as good as had been anticipated. Passenger numbers on the two routes have not been high, while low prices have failed to attract customers.

The final Alcudia-Ciutadella service will be on December 15. The company is focusing its strategic efforts on the Strait of Gibraltar routes, maintaining a strong operational capacity with a view to re-establishing connections with Morocco, which is its main objective.