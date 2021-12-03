A Covid Passport will be mandatory in order to access bars, restaurants with more than 50 seats and celebrations with more than 50 participants from December 4.

The Balearic Government has created an App to verify Covid Certificates and it will be active from this Saturday.

Government spokesperson and Tourism Minister, Iago Negueruela pointed out that the App can be used for entry to bars, restaurants and other leisure activities in the Balearic Islands.

The App, which is called Verificaciócovid.ibsalut.es is designed to facilitate and guarantee health controls and protect citizen’s data.

The Ministry of Health has raised the health alert level for Covid-19 to Level 3 from Saturday in Minorca. The other islands will remain at level 1.