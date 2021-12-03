The Balearic Ministry for Health has today confirmed the second case of the omicron variant in Mallorca.
This is a traveller from South Africa who stopped over in Ethiopia and Frankfurt before arriving in Palma.
The tests carried out in Germany were negative, but on landing at Palma airport he underwent a new test that led to suspicions of a new case of Omicron infection. The information was sent to the Son Espases Microbiology Laboratory.
The patient is a 31-year-old man who was travelling alone and does not live in the Balearics.
Apparently, he is a professional sailor who was on his way to Palma to pick up a boat. As he was not a resident of the Islands, he was transferred to the COVID hotel.
The first case detected on Wednesday was a traveller who was vaccinated and tested positive for the omicron strain. The person has no symptoms of the disease, but must remain in quarantine for ten days. Her partner has no symptoms and has tested negative.
Peter / Hace 20 minutes
@James. You sure as sound like Thomas the Tank to me mate.
James / Hace about 2 hours
@Peter. I certainly don't get it from the mainstream media propaganda outlet, proped up by the State. Is it so hard for you to think another way or are you so far down the brainwashed train track there is no turning back?
Peter / Hace about 2 hours
Oh good God James just where do you get your information from. They are trying to slow to infection rate. I do so hope you will grow up one day.
James / Hace about 4 hours
Amazing attitude Jerry but good news doe sn't sell paper and the media live of the fear. I would say the media are really and truly the enemy of the people. It's to create perpetual fear and control. The problem is the compliance of the people. You know somethings not right when there starting to talk about injecting 5-11 year olds. It's the only way to create the social credit score system and there pushing harder than ever. They will win if we don't push back
Rich / Hace about 4 hours
Jerry, if it's good news rest assured they won't tell us.
Jerry / Hace about 5 hours
How are the first cases discovered holding up? It sounds like this is a blessing in disguise so far that almost no huge symptoms and could kill off the delta. I think we should start being more positive about it