The Balearic Ministry for Health has today confirmed the second case of the omicron variant in Mallorca.

This is a traveller from South Africa who stopped over in Ethiopia and Frankfurt before arriving in Palma.

The tests carried out in Germany were negative, but on landing at Palma airport he underwent a new test that led to suspicions of a new case of Omicron infection. The information was sent to the Son Espases Microbiology Laboratory.

The patient is a 31-year-old man who was travelling alone and does not live in the Balearics.

Apparently, he is a professional sailor who was on his way to Palma to pick up a boat. As he was not a resident of the Islands, he was transferred to the COVID hotel.



The first case detected on Wednesday was a traveller who was vaccinated and tested positive for the omicron strain. The person has no symptoms of the disease, but must remain in quarantine for ten days. Her partner has no symptoms and has tested negative.