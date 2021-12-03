The price of hotels in Spain will double during the Constitution Day bank holiday and triple over Christmas, according to Consultants, Simon-Kucher & Partners.

The biggest price hikes will be in coastal destinations such as the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands, whereas the price increases in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona will be slightly lower.

Simon-Kucher & Partners says the increases are mainly due to increased occupancy during the last months of the year and the resumption of commercial flights from the United States.

3-star and 4-star hotels are pushing up their prices to take advantage of domestic tourism during the December bank holiday, whereas luxury hotels are saving their biggest increases for Christmas.

Despite the possible impact of a new wave of coronavirus, hotel prices at Christmas will be triple the normal rate, according Simon-Kucher & Partners, which analysed the prices of more than 500 hotels. The biggest increase is in the Canary Islands, where prices quadruple.

New Covid restrictions in several European countries will no doubt affect demand, but they may also lead to an increase in domestic tourism.