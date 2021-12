Six people have been arrested in Palma after a massive pub brawl in the early hours of Saturday morning.

National and Local Police Officers were deployed to Calle de Manacor just before 04:00 after a huge fight involving knives, sticks and bottles.

Five people were injured in the fight; two were taken to Son Llàtzer Hospital and the other 3 were transferred to Son Espases Hospital, according to SAMU 061 Emergency Services.