The Guardia Civil is asking for help to identify the body of a woman which was found in the sea, a mile from Can Pastilla yacht club in Palma, on September 27.

She is described as a white woman and was wearing a dark green L-sized wool jumper with Christmas motifs.

There are no tattoos or scars on her body and the woman was not carrying identification.

Officers believe she may have fallen into the Bay of Palma some time between September 22 and 24 and it’s thought she lived alone, because no missing person reports have been filed.

Anyone who can provide information about the woman should call 062.