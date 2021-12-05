The three young men who were killed when their car crashed on the Arta-Can Picafort road on Sunday morning have been named as Javier, Edson and Jesús.

Javier and Edson, both 22, were from Capdepera; Jesús, 25, was from Arta. The news of their deaths spread rapidly on Sunday, as many took to social media to express their grief and sorrow.

Capdepera's mayor, Rafel Fernández, said on Sunday: "In Capdepera, we are devastated. When the government delegate, Aina Calvo, called me this morning to give me the news that two of the fatalities were from here, my world fell apart. It is very hard to lose a loved one, but much more when we talk about such young people and families that are very dear to the town."

It would appear that Javier had been the driver of the Seat Ibiza that crashed into a guardrail head-on before somersaulting and colliding with a tree down an embankment.