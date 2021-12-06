The microbiology laboratory at Son Espases Hospital has confirmed four new cases of the Omicron variant in the Balearics.

Three of the cases relate to one family. One member of this family had travelled to the mainland and tested positive after he returned. Two other family members were infected.

The fourth case is a person who had travelled from South Africa.

Of two previous cases, one was a woman who had travelled from South Africa via Frankfurt. She tested positive but did not present symptoms. Her partner tested negative. The other case was someone who had taken the same travel route via Frankfurt but also with a stop in Ethiopia.

Health minister Patricia Gómez, has stated that it cannot be said that there is community transmission of the variant in the Balearics, but she has added that more new cases are likely over the coming days.