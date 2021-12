Four people have died in car accidents in Mallorca in just 10 days.

Three men in their 20s, Javier, Edson and Jesús perished when their car crashed into a tree on Sunday morning on the road from Artà to Can Picafort.

On November 25, a man in his 50s called Rafael, died when he was overtaking at speed and crashed into two cars on the road from Cap Andritxol to Palma.