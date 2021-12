A Minorcan woman with reduced mobility died in a basement in Calle Vistalegre, near Porto Pi Shopping Centre on Tuesday.

Firefighters and SAMU 061 Emergency Services rushed to the scene but were unable to save the 78-year-old woman.

Investigators say her mattress caught fire when a cigarette was not put out properly.

One of the Officers at the woman's house had to be given oxygen after suffering from smoke inhalation.