A piece of grey amber worth around 80,000 euros has been found in the Municipality of Manacor.

Oliver Stührk and Christian Bracker, who are in Mallorca to record a programme for the German television station, Kabel 1, found the 1.70 kilo piece of amber on the beach at Cala Varques and handed it over to the National Police.

It’s now the property of the state and will be sent to a laboratory for authentication.

Gray amber is secreted by sperm whales when they have severe digestive problems and is considered highly valuable because it is used as a perfume fixative.

Spanish law prohibits the marketing of grey amber, to protect sperm whales and prevent poaching and penalties can lead to imprisonment.

It’s not the first time that grey amber has been found in Mallorca. In 2017 some locals reportedly found grey amber on the beach in Porto Cristo.