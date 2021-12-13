British and German tour operators, as well as hoteliers in Mallorca are concerned about the effects that the new variant of the pandemic, Omicron, is having on the whole campaign for the sale of holidays for next summer. The paralysis seems absolute and normality is not expected to return until February.



"Early booking discounts have disappeared because the market is not moving. The standstill is absolute and the British market, which at this time introduces its big sales campaign for the summer, is completely paralyzed by the negative impact of the new variant of the pandemic," say the tour operators and from the employers ABTA.

Tour Operators say that the promotional and incentive campaigns in the British and German markets are of no use and that it is necessary to wait and see how the pandemic and the restrictions in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Italy and the Central European countries evolve. Low-cost airlines, including Ryanair, EasyJet, Condor and Eurowings, which are currently in the midst of their Christmas sales campaign, according to online agencies and portals, have also been affected.

The entire European and Balearic tourism industry is waiting for what may happen in the coming weeks, as well as the evolution of the levels of contagions in all countries.