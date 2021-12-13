Health workers who have not been vaccinated or who have not had Covid will have to present a PCR test to go to work. This is one of the measures presented by the Health Department to the Government for approval this morning.

The measure was proposed a few days ago by the hospital managers to Councillor Patricia Gómez. The latest data made public by the Government indicate that in the Balearic Islands there are some 520 health professionals out of the 9,500 who are in the front line of the fight against COVID who have not wanted to be vaccinated. The figure increases significantly if we look at all the health personnel of the Islands.

The COVID certificate is already required for workers in nursing homes, so those who have not been vaccinated must submit a PCR test. If the Government finally approves this measure, it will have to be approved by the High Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands.