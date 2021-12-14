Another misty start to the day, especially in the east. It should clear early this morning with some sunshine in the west until lunchtime.

In Palma it is currently 8 degrees but by early afternoon temperatures are expected to reach 17 but with some cloud.

Soller will be sunny with intermittent clouds and a top temperature of 15 degrees falling to 8 degrees when the sun goes down.

Over in the east Arta will have some sunshine this morning and 14 degrees once the mist has lifted.

It will remain cloudy for most of the day in Santanyi with a high of 15 degrees later this afternoon.