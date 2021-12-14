The line-up for next year’s Mallorca Live music festival in Calvia is gathering serious momentum and is continuing to add some of the top artists in the world.



The latest headline edition is Christina Aguilera for the festival which will be held on 24, 25 and 26 of June.



Christina Aguiler now joins the likes of legendry British band Franz Ferdinand and Justice, C. Tangana, Metronomy, Izal and Kase.O Jazz Magnetism.



The singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality has been referred to as the “Voice of a Generation” and she is credited as one of the artists responsible for reviving teen pop in the late 1990s.



Aguilera has used her vocal ability to address such topics as sexuality, feminism, and domestic violence.

She has also frequently reinvented her image, becoming known for her risqué and unconventional looks.



Her works have generated both critical praise and controversy in the media, with which Aguilera is often cited as an influence by other artists, such as Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and more.



With estimated sales around 75 million records, Aguilera is recognized as one of the world’s best-selling music artists; in 2009, she was classified by Billboard as the twentieth most successful artist of the 2000s.



Throughout her career, she has accumulated numerous awards and accolades, including five Grammy Awards, one Latin Grammy Award, two MTV Video Music Awards (VMA), one Billboard Music Awards, one Guinness World Record, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and was named a Disney Legend.



Aguilera is often considered to be one of the greatest singers of all time by magazines such as Rolling Stone and Consequence of Sound, and was chosen the greatest of Latin origin by Latina.



In 2013, Time elected her as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, while she has been listed as one of the most influential artists in the phonographic industry by VH1 and The Independent.



Aguilera has also done philanthropic work during her career. In 2001, she signed an open letter organised by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) destined to South Korea, appealing on national government to ban the consumption of dogs and cats. In 2006, she replaced a costume designed by Roberto Cavalli for her Back to Basics Tour after discovering that he had used fox fur in its composition.



In 2010, Aguilera auctioned tickets to her concerts through Christie’s, earmaking the proceeds to non-profit environmental organisations, including Conservation International anthe Natural Resources Defense Council.



She has also worked to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS; in 2004, she was the face of a make-up line by MAC Cosmetics, whose profits were destined to fight the virus.

In the following year, Aguilera participated in a photo book aimed to raising funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, in addition to starring in a campaign organized by YouthAIDS.

In 2016, Aguilera donated proceeds of her single Change to the victims and families of the Orlando nightclub shooting