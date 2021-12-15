The Council of Mallorca is to launch a video campaign to promote its refuges in the Tramuntana Mountains and hiking along the dry-stone route.

Entitled 'Connect with the Serra', the campaign sets out to explain all the possibilities offered by the refuges and to promote them as "a healthy option for exercise and sport, to be in contact with nature and to enjoy the dry-stone route".

Sustainability and environment councillor, Aurora Ribot, says: "We have magnificent facilities for sustainable leisure, at affordable prices for all budgets and in an incomparable place."

The director of the environment, Josep Manchado, adds that the video will highlight the experience from three different points of view - those of a couple, a group of friends and a family. These show that the shelters and the ways in the mountains belong to everyone and that hiking can be enjoyed at any age.

The full video is three minutes long. There are shorter clips and they will all be available via social media.