Temperatures are little changed today with a foggy start to the day and the light northeasterly winds continue. It will be a degree or two warmer tonight across much of the island but there will be some light frost in the Tramuntana mountains.

A chilly start this morning for Inca with a low of 5 degrees and although there won't be too much sunshine it could reach highs of around 15 degrees. Live feed from Alaro.

Mainly cloudy but slightly warmer in Palma with temperatures of between 8 and 16 degrees. Views across Cala Major.

Soller and Andratx should have some bright sunny spells around lunchtime with highs of 16 degrees. Webcam view of Puerto Andratx.

The east coast from Arta to Santanyi will remain mainly cloudy with temperatures in the mid teens falling to around 9 degrees when the sun goes down. Live feed from Portocolom.

Minimum temperatures -

-2 Escorca, Son Torrella

0 Escorca, Lluc

2 Campos

4 Palma, Universitat

4 Campos, Salines

4 Binissalem

4 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca

4 Serra d'Alfàbia

5 Santa María

5 Sa Pobla

6 Calvià

6 Sineu

6 Muro

See map for the next few days.

You can view the weather live across the island here.