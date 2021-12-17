The president of the association of freight transporters in the Balearics, Ezequiel Horrach, says that companies will be supporting national strike action next week. There will be vehicle protests on Monday to Wednesday, the action having been called by the national road transport committee.

Horrach points to an "unsustainable" situation because of current regulations and progressive increases in fuel prices. He is demanding amendment of the current transport contract law and the drafting of a mobility and energy transition plan that is "adjusted to reality" and not to future plans which are not immediate. He also wants fiscal harmonisation and continuation of diesel for professional purposes.

However, the distributors in the Balearics have said that they will not support the action. The president of the distributors association, Bartolomé Servera, says that "it is one thing to understand and support the demands of the transport sector, which seem fair to the distributors, and quite another to support a strike, something that will not happen".

Bars, restaurants and other customers can "rest assured". The rumour that the distributors will back the strike is not true. "We will be working normally on those three days."