Friday's report from the health ministry indicates 729 new positive cases of coronavirus - Mallorca 628, Minorca 58, Ibiza 42, Formentera one. These are down by 21 compared with Thursday, when there were 613 cases in Mallorca, 73 in Ibiza, 59 in Minorca and five in Formentera.

The test rate for the 729 cases is 12.72%, up from 12.23% for the 750 cases on Thursday. The seven-day test rate is 12.01%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is up from 570.5 to 592.5. Mallorca 617.2, up from 591.6; Minorca 711.0 (no change); Ibiza 409.0, up from 393.9; Formentera 84.0 (no change). The seven-day incidence in the Balearics is 313.0, up from 304.4.

On hospital wards, there are 234 Covid patients - Mallorca 211 (two more), Ibiza 12 (two more), Minorca 11 (one more).

In intensive care, the ICU Covid occupancy rate is down to 14.08% from 14.30% with 48 patients - Mallorca 41 (no change), Ibiza four (no change), Minorca three (down one).

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 8,808 people, an increase of 550. In Mallorca 7,256, up 541.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 114,533 cases. The ministry has reported two more deaths - the total is 1,040.

Regarding the vaccination, the target population for at least one dose has now reached 90% - 90.39%, 935,410 people. With the complete course, the percentage is 88.30%, 913,810 people.

The vaccination figures have been revised upwards, as the health ministry has now included people aged 12 and over registered in the Balearics but who have been vaccinated in other regions of Spain.