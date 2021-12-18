Long queues to get vaccinated

Long queues to get vaccinated.

15-12-2021Alejandro Garcia

Spain's coronavirus infection rate rose above 500 cases per 100,000 people on Friday, crossing over the threshold considered "very high risk" by the Health Ministry and more than doubling since the start of December.

On Friday the infection rate, or incidence, as measured over the preceding 14 days, was 511 cases per 100,000, up 38 points on Thursday's 473. There were 33,359 new infections and 41 deaths according to Health Ministry data.

Roughly 80% of Spain's population of 47 million has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and some 10 million have received booster shots.

On Thursday Spain approved booster vaccines for people aged over 40.

Spain has recorded 5.46 million cases and 88,708 deaths since the pandemic began.

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Dan / Hace about 3 hours

Ignore James who repeatedly proves himself to not have a clue about the risk Omicron presents.

Get your booster, wear a mask, listen to the experts.

+-1-

James / Hace about 5 hours

The Omicron variant is a Christmas present to the whole world and is our way out of the last 2 years to normal times. Don't be scared of Omicron.

+2-

Krzysztof / Hace about 6 hours

Increases in COVID-19

are unrelated

to levels of vaccination across 68 countries and 2947 counties in the United States

HARVARD @ European Journal of Epidemiology

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10654-021-00808-7

+1-