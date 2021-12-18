It has taken over fifteen months, but the Spanish government has now approved aid funding for municipalities in Mallorca affected by the "cap de fibló" at the end of August 2020.

Similar to a tornado, this phenomenon caused extensive damage in municipalities such as Esporles in the Tramuntana Mountains. The government has specified that there was a "civil protection emergency" that warranted requests for aid.

At the same time, the government has also enabled requests for aid by certain town halls, e.g. Alcudia and Pollensa, whose municipalities were badly affected by floods in September this year.

Financial aid available under 2015 civil protection legislation includes 18,000 euros for harm to individuals - death or permanent disability; up to 2,580 euros for damage to basic necessities; up to 15,120 euros for total destruction of an habitual residence; up to 10,320 euros of the cost of repairing damage caused to the structure of an habitual residence.