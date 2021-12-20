The president of the Balearics, Francina Armengol, has tested positive for coronavirus, as reported by the government through a brief statement. The Balearic president has received the confirmation today and has mild symptoms of the disease, as she explained through her official Twitter account. "I'm fine and thanks to being vaccinated I only have mild symptoms," she shared.

Armengol is at home, already in quarantine, and since she is well she will continue working from home and will hold some necessary meetings at this time at the forefront of the management of the pandemic. The leader of the Balearic Executive has asked: "Let's get vaccinated and, especially these dates, let's take care of ourselves".