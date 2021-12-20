The 2022 Three Kings Parade in Palma will not involve the throwing of sweets and masks will be compulsory for all those attending.

This was explained today at a press conference by City Council spokesman, Alberto Jarabo, who also indicated that the parade will change its route to wider streets in order to avoid crowds.

"We have adapted the parade to the circumstances of the pandemic, the crowds cause a risk of contagion," said the spokesman.

He called for "prudence and caution" so that the little ones "can enjoy the arrival of the Three Wise Men in the city in person".