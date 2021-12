The Balearic Ministry of Health has reported 588 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative incidence rate for 14 days has reached 613 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.



According to data released by the Government, the positivity rate of the diagnostic tests carried out this Sunday was 12.9%.



The official number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remains at 1,040 deaths and the total number of confirmed cases is 116,266.