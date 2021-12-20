From 2022, the port of Palma will limit the berthing of mega-cruises, liners with more than an occupancy greater that 5,000, to one vessel per day, and will establish a daily maximum of three cruise ships with more than 500 passengers, according to the Balearic Government's agreement with the main international shipping companies.



The Ministry of Tourism has culminated two years of negotiations with an agreement that will represent a 14.5% reduction in cruise ship calls next year compared to the figures for 2019, when there were 538 berths for large tourist ships in the main port of the Balearics.



In a statement, the Government celebrates the "historic collaboration agreement", sealed today at a meeting in Hamburg with the participation of the world cruise lines, CLIA, and the shipping companies Costa Cruises, MSC Cruises, TUI Cruises, Royal Caribbean and Marella Cruises