Cloudy intervals with morning mist. Rising temperatures, mainly at night. Wind from the southwest generally light.

Palma should have some sunshine for most of the day with temperatures between 13 and 17 degrees. Live feed from Cala Major.

Slightly overcast this morning in Andratx with some sunshine this afternoon and a high of 16 degrees. Views over Es Camp de Mar.

Pollensa will be mainly sunny all day with a lunchtime high of 17. Webam views over Alcudia Bay.

A slightly chiller start for Arta with 11 degrees but warming up to 17 with mainly sunshine all day. Live feed from Son Serra de Marina.

Minimum temperatures from the Met office for today are -

9 Santa María

9 Manacor

9 Binissalem

9 Porreres

10 Calvià

10 Banyalbufar

10 Santanyí

10 Andratx, Sant Elm

11 Palma, Portopí

12 Colònia de Sant Pere

12 Far de Capdepera

12 Portocolom

13 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

14 Campos, Salines

See the map for the forecast for the next few days.



You can view the weather live across the island here.