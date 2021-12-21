Work has started on resurfacing the Gran Via Colom in Inca and on improving street lighting. Costing 255,917 euros, the work will last four months and will mean road diversions.

Lack of adequate lighting and constant traffic are two of the main complaints made by residents and business. The traffic won't be reduced, but work to the road surface will include a speed reduction system. Road signs will also be improved.

Cabling for the lights will be replaced, Inca's mayor, Virgilio Moreno, saying that the work is essential because the infrastructure is in a poor condition. "The renewal of the lighting will allow us to enhance the lighting in the area and reduce costs thanks to energy efficiency."

The lights will be turned down at certain times of the night in order to make them less bothersome. A timing system will adjust the brightness.

The work will also affect the Plaça Llibertat and Jaume I roundabout, which are at either end of the Gran Via.