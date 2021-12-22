The Balearic Environment Commission has given its authorisation for operations to start at the hydrogen generation plant in Lloseta. Production is due to begin almost immediately.

The commission has identified certain conditions, e.g. to do with discharge of water, and it will have to be notified of any modifications to production.

The plant will consume 12,826.42 cubic metres of water per annum and 20,512 MWh of electricity. The project was declared as being in the special regional interest in order to accelerate the construction.

Funding for the plant includes ten million euros from Brussels. Among applications for the hydrogen will be powering buses.