Spanish families will be able to celebrate Christmas together, the prime minister said today before meeting regional leaders to discuss ways of containing the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.
With nearly 80% of its population vaccinated and a booster programme gathering pace, Spain was largely spared the rampant wave of infections that led several northern European countries to toughen curbs in the autumn.
But the arrival of Omicron has sent numbers skyrocketing, with a record of nearly 50,000 new infections on Tuesday, though hospital admissions and intensive-care cases remain fairly low compared to previous COVID-19 waves.
"Don't worry, families will be able to celebrate Christmas," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told parliament.
"Spain has resisted, it has not given up and it is moving forward."
Omicron accounts for some 47% of total Spanish infections, according to data released on Tuesday, soaring from just 3% the week before.
Sanchez called a meeting of regional leaders, responsible for their own health policy under Spain's highly devolved administrative system, in an effort to set a coordinated approach to tackling the surge.
However, stark political differences between them makes a national-level accord on anything but the most basic restrictions unlikely.
In Catalonia, where intensive-care occupation is double the national average at 30%, the left-wing administration ordered the closure of night clubs, set limits on groups and sought court approval for a night curfew - the toughest measure available without a national state of emergency.
By contrast, Madrid's leader, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, who won a landslide election in spring after promising light-touch restrictions, has vowed to keep the hospitality sector open whatever happens.
Peter / Hace 21 minutes
Varant, so trying to save the 5 odd million people that have died of Covid isn't enough for you and James. Go figure.
Varant / Hace about 2 hours
Omicron hopefully will be the best Xmas present we could have hoped for. It is very likely that it is the natural evolution of a virus that becomes more contagious but less harmful in an effort to survive ans propagate as much as possible. Fingers crossed this will help expose the lies, mismanagement and pure extortion that has gone on now for nearly 2 years and ultimately hopefully put an end once and for all at the largest science experiment using the global population as subjects. They are not going to vax their way out of this one and big pharma and the politicians have all made enough money on our backs already so now is the time to quit.
James / Hace about 3 hours
None of it has made sense for along time now Rich. Just sit back and allow these joker politicians and so called experts carry on making fools of themselves with contradictions and decisions based on a wing and a prayer. Even the sheep should wake up eventually you would hope. If this hasn't all unravelled by February 2022 I'll be amazed. They tell a lie to keep the lie before going, and so on for 2 years. The truth always comes out in the end. Clever politicians if there are any, should look at this Omicron variant as a way out. And could do quite well out of it sending positive messages into 2022.
Rich / Hace about 3 hours
Ok. So omicron seems to have mild symptoms, in vaxxed and unvaxxed but spreads like wildfire. What is our Jason's take on this, vaccinate all with a vaccine with low efficacy against omricon and rely on a vaccine passport handed out without the person being tested?