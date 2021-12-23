Mainly cloudy today with some mist and fog banks last night and early this morning.

Temperatures are slightly lower today with a light wind from the south. Live feed from Playa de Muro.



It is the usual 9 degrees in Palma this morning with a high of 16 expected early afternoon, albeit mainly cloudy all day. Webcam views towards Palma Cathedral.



The foothills of the Tramuntana in the centre of the island should see some sunshine mid-morning with temperatures reaching 16 or 17 degrees in Santa Maria and Inca. Live feed from Santa Maria.



The east should have temperatures of up to 16 but cloud all day and Santanyi will have a slightly warmer evening with 11 degrees. Views of Colonia de Sant Pere.



Minimum temperatures for today from the Met office -

3 Escorca, Son Torrella

7 Serra d'Alfàbia

9 Escorca, Lluc

11 Petra

11 Binissalem

11 Palma, Universitat

11 Santa María

11 Sineu

11 Llucmajor

11 Campos

11 Sa Pobla

11 Artà

11 Andratx, Sant Elm

11 Manacor

You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here.