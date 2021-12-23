Mainly cloudy today with some mist and fog banks last night and early this morning.
Temperatures are slightly lower today with a light wind from the south. Live feed from Playa de Muro.
It is the usual 9 degrees in Palma this morning with a high of 16 expected early afternoon, albeit mainly cloudy all day. Webcam views towards Palma Cathedral.
The foothills of the Tramuntana in the centre of the island should see some sunshine mid-morning with temperatures reaching 16 or 17 degrees in Santa Maria and Inca. Live feed from Santa Maria.
The east should have temperatures of up to 16 but cloud all day and Santanyi will have a slightly warmer evening with 11 degrees. Views of Colonia de Sant Pere.
Minimum temperatures for today from the Met office -
- 3 Escorca, Son Torrella
- 7 Serra d'Alfàbia
- 9 Escorca, Lluc
- 11 Petra
- 11 Binissalem
- 11 Palma, Universitat
- 11 Santa María
- 11 Sineu
- 11 Llucmajor
- 11 Campos
- 11 Sa Pobla
- 11 Artà
- 11 Andratx, Sant Elm
- 11 Manacor
