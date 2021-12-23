President Armengol, isolating at home having tested positive for Covid, has taken to Twitter in saying that over the coming "very special days", "let's enjoy them vaccinated and sensibly, accompanied by the people we love and by the precautions we are all aware of".

"Let's continue applying the habits that we have learned all these months and let's add masks, ventilation and caution to vaccination. You have shown exemplary commitment throughout the pandemic and I know that, even if though we may be tired, you will continue to do your best.

"The vaccine is saving lives and avoiding many hospitalisations, but the Omicron strain is much more contagious and it is necessary to keep our guard up. So let's use common sense and continue with the precautions we all know.

"We are world leaders in vaccination and the Balearic Islands are growing and have created more jobs than any other region. We have shown that together we are a great team. Let's continue beating the virus, let's continue moving forward together."