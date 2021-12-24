A damp grey Christmas Eve, with early morning fog and overcast skies nearly all day. The centre of the island together with Pollensa in the north and Arta in the east may get some late afternoon sunshine. There’s is also a 30% chance of some rain with a south/southwesterly wind.

After a relatively mild night in Palma with temperatures of 12 degrees. Generally it will be an overcast day with some light showers expected and a high of 16. Views from Can Pastilla.



It’s 11 degrees in Pollensa with a high chance of rain but it will brighten up this afternoon with temperatures reaching 17 degrees. Live feed from Alcudia.



Santanyi has temperatures of between 12 and 15 degrees and will be cloudy all day but with a 10% chance of some showers. Webcam from Algaida.



Weather forecast for the next few days:



Minimum temperatures (ºC) expected today from the Met office -

6 Escorca

7 Lluc

7 Alfàbia

9 Pollença

9 Campos

9 Campos, Salines

10 Calvià

10 Artà

10 Petra

11 P.Pollença

11 Palma Univ

11 Llucmajor

12 Binissalem

12 Sta Maria

12 Manacor

12 P.Sóller

12 Sa Pobla

12 Muro

12 Aerop.Palma