The Legends Vip live music festival that takes place at the Golf d'Andratx and the Palma bullring has confirmed for the summer of 2022 a series of top names for nights of music with an eighties flavour. From the legendary band Foreigner to Tony Hadley, including Bryan Adams, Richard Marx and Lionel Richie.

The dates kick off on 14 June with ClassicRock Night, which will bring together Foreigner, authors of hits such as I Want to Know What Love Is and Cold as Ice, who will share the stage with Kim Wilde, author of Kids in America.

On the 17th it is the turn of Bryan Adams, the legendary singer who will be on the island with his So happy it hurts tour.

Adams triumphed with hits like Summer of 69 and (Everything I do)I do it for you, and he will precede Lionel Richie, a singer who needs no introduction and who will perfrom at Palma's bullring on the 22nd of July.

The musician and producer Trevor Horn will play on the 27th, once again in Andratx, to the rhythm of his hits like Vdeo killed the radio star, which he composed with The Buggles.

August, meanwhile, is equally packed on Mallorca with the visits of TheBoomtown Rats, known for their song I don't like mondays, about the massacre at a school in San Diego, California.

On the 10th of August, meanwhile, it will be the turn of Blues Night with Tito Jackson (Michael Jackson's brother), Chris Jagger (Mick Jagger's younger brother), HansTheessink & Big Daddy Wilson and Koko Jean and the Tonics.

On 19 August, Tony Hadley, lead singer of the legendary British band Spandau Ballet, will precede Richard Marx, who on 25 August will delight the audience with songs such as Right Here Waiting.