The number of covid-19 cases detected in the Balearics between 8 and 21 December was 9,178, 33.1% more than in the fortnight between 1 and 14 December, when 6,891 cases of covid-19 were diagnosed.



The cumulative incidence in the last 14 days was 783 cases per 100,000, compared to the AI14 of 588 in the fortnight between 1 and 14 December, according to the latest "Epidemiological Surveillance Report", with data updated up to 23 December.



By islands, between 8 and 21 December, 7,266 cases have been diagnosed in Mallorca, 1,98 in Ibiza, 793 in Menorca and 21 in Formentera.



Puigpunyent is the Balearic municipality with the highest rate of infection between 15 and 21 December, with 929 per 100,000 inhabitants and 19 diagnosed cases, more than double the 8 of the previous week (8 to 14 December).



The next highest rates were in Costitx with 627 cases per 100,000 (and 9 diagnosed cases), Montuïri with 636 per 100,000 (19 new cases), Capdepera, with 633 per 100,000 (77); and Ibiza, with 627 per 100,000 (321 new diagnoses) between the 15th and 21st of December.



As for the effects of vaccination, 88 % of the 318 patients aged between 12 and 64 who have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU) in the Balearic Islands for covid-19 since the campaign began were not vaccinated. In addition, 7.5% of those admitted to the ICU had not completed the vaccination.



Of those who died of covid-19 under the age of 64, 79.1 % were unvaccinated and another 10.4 % had incomplete vaccination.



Among those over 65 years of age, 75.7% of the 214 admitted to the ICU had not been vaccinated and 9.3% had not completed their immunisation.

Among the 390 deaths in the Balearic Islands above that age since the vaccination campaign began, 67.7 % had not been vaccinated and 8.2 % had not completed their vaccination regimen.



Since the start of the pandemic, 119,709 cases of covid-19 have been detected in the Balearic Islands, of which 15.1% have been asymptomatic. There have been 947 cases imported from other countries (0.8%) and 1,321 from other autonomous communities (1.1%).



1,050 people died of covid-19 up to 20 December (the latest data in the report), one in four were elderly people in residential homes, with 265 deaths, 25.2% of the total.

1,838 outbreaks of covid-19 have been detected in the Balearic Islands, with 14,277 associated cases. There are currently 186 outbreaks with an open investigation.