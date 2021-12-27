Here is our December update of what is going on in Magalluf. Very quiet, but there were signs of some necessary construction and repair work being done. Thanks for watching.

24-12-2021Youtube: Steve and Anita in Mallorca

Steve and Anita Baggley explore Magalluf on Christmas Eve.

As to be expected it was pretty quiet but the area has been lifted with the reopening of BCM.

