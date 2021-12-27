On behalf of all of us at the British Embassy Madrid and our consulates across Spain, HMA Hugh Elliott would like to wish you all a happy and healthy Christmas and all the very best for 2021.
Find out what he has to say above.
On behalf of all of us at the British Embassy Madrid and our consulates across Spain, HMA Hugh Elliott would like to wish you all a happy and healthy Christmas and all the very best for 2021.
Find out what he has to say above.
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.
Currently there are no comments.