Intervals of high clouds will lead to partly cloudy or clear skies. Night temperatures unchanged or slightly rising and slightly decreasing daytime. A westerly wind with some some strong gusts.

Temperatures in Palma from an early morning low of 12 to a high of around 18 degrees with sunshine expected for most of the day.



Soller was a little colder this morning with 10 degrees but with only a few clouds around it should warm up to the late teens by mid afternoon.

Pollensa and Sa Pobla may see a bit more cloud than other areas but are expected to have some of the highest temperatures of the day reaching 19 degrees, only to be outdone by Arta in the east with a possible high of 20 degrees.

Webcam view over Inca.



Weather forecast for the next few days:



Minimum temperatures (ºC):

8 Campos

9 Serra d'Alfàbia

10 Escorca, Son Torrella

11 Airport. Palma de Mallorca

11 Llucmajor

11 Palma, Universitat

11 Santanyí

12 Porreres

12 Muro

13 Son Servera

13 Port de Pollença

13 Escorca, Lluc

13 Artà