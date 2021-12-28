The Tuesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 1,916 new positive cases of coronavirus, a further record for the number of daily cases and 1,180 more than on Monday, which reflected the lower amount of testing on Sunday.

In Mallorca there are 1,625 cases. In Minorca 162, Ibiza 93 and Formentera six. On Monday, there were 688 cases in Mallorca, 37 in Ibiza, eight in Minorca and three in Formentera.

The test rate for the 1,916 cases is 23.77%. Monday's test rate was 19.09%. The number of tests for the 1,916 cases was over 8,000 and slightly more than double the number for Monday.

On hospital wards, though, the number of Covid patients has fallen again - down five to 229, with Mallorca 200 (down three), Ibiza 22 (no change) and Minorca seven (down two). In intensive care, the Covid occupancy rate has dropped from 18.18% to 17.89%, with 61 patients in all - Mallorca 52 (down one) and no changes in Minorca (five) or Ibiza (four).

Primary care in the Balearics is now monitoring 16,731 people, an increase of 1,339. In Mallorca there are 13,593 people, up 1,202.

The ministry has confirmed eight more deaths. Six of these have been in recent days; two relate to October and a revision of mortality data. The total since the start of the pandemic is 1,061.

Vaccination - 950,158 people have had at least one dose (84.90% of the target population), an increase of 1,614. With the complete course there are 920,760 people, an increase of 939.

Chart below shows the 14-day cumulative incident rates in municipalities. All expect the final five are in a high risk situation.