28-12-2021

The Tuesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 1,916 new positive cases of coronavirus, a further record for the number of daily cases and 1,180 more than on Monday, which reflected the lower amount of testing on Sunday.

In Mallorca there are 1,625 cases. In Minorca 162, Ibiza 93 and Formentera six. On Monday, there were 688 cases in Mallorca, 37 in Ibiza, eight in Minorca and three in Formentera.

The test rate for the 1,916 cases is 23.77%. Monday's test rate was 19.09%. The number of tests for the 1,916 cases was over 8,000 and slightly more than double the number for Monday.

On hospital wards, though, the number of Covid patients has fallen again - down five to 229, with Mallorca 200 (down three), Ibiza 22 (no change) and Minorca seven (down two). In intensive care, the Covid occupancy rate has dropped from 18.18% to 17.89%, with 61 patients in all - Mallorca 52 (down one) and no changes in Minorca (five) or Ibiza (four).

Primary care in the Balearics is now monitoring 16,731 people, an increase of 1,339. In Mallorca there are 13,593 people, up 1,202.

The ministry has confirmed eight more deaths. Six of these have been in recent days; two relate to October and a revision of mortality data. The total since the start of the pandemic is 1,061.

Vaccination - 950,158 people have had at least one dose (84.90% of the target population), an increase of 1,614. With the complete course there are 920,760 people, an increase of 939.

Chart below shows the 14-day cumulative incident rates in municipalities. All expect the final five are in a high risk situation.

Puigpunyent 2054,8
Campos 1648,5
Capdepera 1620,3
Andratx 1574,4
Estellencs 1529,1
Ciutadella 1412,3
Santa Maria del Camí 1402,6
Ferreries 1283,6
Costitx 1203,9
Marratxí 1179,6
Mancor de la Vall 1178
Binissalem 1153,5
Eivissa 1148,1
Bunyola 1145,8
Sa Pobla 1118,9
Alaró 1103,8
Sant Llorenç des Cardassar 1086,7
Sineu 1042,2
Sant Joan 1025,6
Santa Margalida 1015,9
Manacor 1015,1
Montuïri 1004,4
Esporles 997,5
Palma 965,7
Es Migjorn Gran 956,9
Sant Antoni de Portmany 947
Consell 945,5
Vilafranca de Bonany 923,3
Son Servera 922,4
Santa Eugènia 914,1
Algaida 880,4
Artà 876,8
Santa Eulària des Riu 841
Calvià 835,4
Felanitx 824,1
Pollença 822,4
Petra 815,8
Alaior 813,4
Maó 797,5
Llucmajor 794,7
Deià 793,7
Santanyí 792
Ariany 776,1
Ses Salines 765,3
Es Castell 752,8
Fornalutx 736,4
Selva 710,8
Valldemossa 696,9
Inca 694,8
Sant Lluís 683
Campanet 679,8
Muro 662,7
Lloseta 653,4
Sencelles 652,8
Lloret de Vistalegre 626,3
Sant Josep de Sa Talaia 623,8
Alcúdia 619,6
Sóller 616,1
Porreres 573,9
Maria de la Salut 534,5
Llubí 522,2
Es Mercadal 507,9
Riesgo alto Sant Joan de Labritja 425,8
Riesgo medio Formentera 285,6
Búger 184
Nueva normalidad Banyalbufar 0
Escorca 0

