The Balearic Government rules out implementing new restrictions for New Year's Eve, even less so after the High Court of Justice authorised the extension of the COVID-19 certificate from Wednesday. The large increase in cases of coronavirus placed Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza at level 3 alert at the end of last week, and, given this, the Government wanted to expand the requirement of the passport, and thus ensure safer spaces. The Balearic Islands relies on this measure to control the the spread of infections without having to implement more restrictions.

However, a special plan will be activated on New Year's Eve to control compliance with the regulations in those places where more crowds are expected. In principle, the Government will not meet again until January 3 to review the situation. With a view to a safe New Year's Eve, and in order not to repeat the lack of control experienced in some places in Mallorca on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the Government asked for greater commitment from the nightlife sector in compliance with the established measures, such as the request for a passport, ensuring the use of masks, social distances.

At the beginning of the week, it was announced that there would be sanctions for violators and warned the employers' association that it would not hesitate to close the sector if they did not scrupulously comply with the regulations. Given the increasing progress of infections, some establishments, such as BCM and Titos, opted to cancel the parties they had planned for December 31 and January 1. Clubs, bars and retaurants will be subject to surveillance and possible inspections.





Macro parties



Five macro-parties in different parts of Mallorca have already sold 6,000 tickets for New Year's Eve. They are events already scheduled in the municipalities of Palma, Bunyola and Alcúdia. There are also parties being organised by venues such as Es Gremi or Lunita. The Government fears that these events will repeat images like those that were seen a few days ago, but the organisers of these events assure that they will be safe and that the staff has been reinforced to ensure that they comply with the requirements.

Across Mallorca the Guardia Civil will work in coordination with the local police, those in Palma and Calvià have already announced a surveillance operation to control the fulfillment of all the regulations.

The Balearic Islands are facing unprecedented daily infection figures in the pandemic. Omicron is advancing rapidly in the community, where it is already the dominant variant, which is currently stressing Primary Care with a record number of patients with active infection. But, contrary to what happened in previous waves, this is not having a serious impact on hospitals, where the situation is quite stable.



With the new endorsement of the High Court, the Government also authorises the certificate to be required in gyms and any cultural activity, regardless of whether something is consumed or not. Virtually no area where there is a large gathering of people is exempt. The new regulation also affects festivals and popular gatherings: no bonfires and the parades of kings must have sufficient security space.