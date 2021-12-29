Covid-19 cases for Wednesday December 29, 2021

Covid-19 cases for Wednesday December 29, 2021.

The Balearic health ministry has reported 2,071 new positive cases of coronavirus, 155 more than on Tuesday.

The test rate is 23.76%. It was 23.77% for the 1,916 cases on Tuesday. The seven-day positivity test rate is 18.79%, up from 16.86% on Tuesday.

Testing in Menorca

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 1192.0, up from 1042.1 on Tuesday. In Mallorca this is up from 1043.6 to 1195.9; Minorca from 1093.7 to 1223.3; Ibiza from 1053.8 to 1199.4; Formentera from 369.6 to 546.0. The seven-day incidence in the Balearics has risen from 530.3 to 635.3.

