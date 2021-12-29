Vaccination of children aged five to eight will start this coming Monday.

Balearic health minister Patricia Gómez announced on Wednesday that booster jabs for people aged 18 to 50 who had received the Astra Zeneca vaccine will also begin to be administered from 3 January. Astra Zeneca was given to certain professional groups, such as teachers and members of the state security forces.

With the youngest children now to be vaccinated, the whole under-12 age group will be covered and will receive the lighter dose of the vaccine that has been prescribed.

Booster jabs are otherwise currently available for people over the age of 50, for those under 50 who had the Janssen vaccine and for health and social care workers.

From the start of the new year, there will be new vaccination points and ten mobile vaccination teams with armed forces' health personnel.