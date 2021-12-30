Sa Pobla having decided on Tuesday to cancel all Sant Antoni fiestas events except religious celebrations, two neighbouring town halls followed suit on Wednesday.

In Pollensa, the town hall had already called off the Pi de Ternelles pine climb, an event for which people cram into the small Plaça Vella. On Wednesday, the rest of the programme was scrapped - bonfires, demons' correfoc fire-run and barbecues (banned by the Balearic government anyway). A town hall statement read: "We are cancelling all activities in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19. We hope that in 2023 we can once again celebrate the Sant Antoni fiestas with the utmost normality."

In Muro, large numbers of people typically gather for the events on Sant Antoni Eve - Sant Antoni and demons' dance, correfoc, folk dance and party that lasts until the small hours of the 17th. The animal blessings in Muro are among the most popular on the island and also attract large numbers.

Following a meeting with associations involved with the fiestas, Mayor Antoni Serra said on Wednesday evening that it would be impossible to guarantee social distancing for the correfoc or the blessings. "We don't have enough space or the means to control compliance with health measures."

The town hall is looking at rescheduling the blessings parade in the spring. A great deal of work has already gone into creating the floats for the parade.

Other town halls in Mallorca have cancelled the fiestas - Arta, Capdepera, Manacor and Son Servera.