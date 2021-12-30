The organisers of macro-parties, nightclubs or discotheques that fail to comply with COVID measures during New Year's Eve and New Year's Eve will face fines of up to 600,000 euros. More than 150 police officers will watch over the control, surveillance and security of the many events planned.

In Palma, the Local Police announced a reinforcement of its Green Patrol unit which, together with inspectors of the Government, Council of Mallorca and the National Police, will be responsible for visiting the main clubs and discos with parties scheduled.

An action plan has been established focusing on those venues with greater capacity and where agents have evidence of advance ticket sales. Es Gremi, Lunita, some premises on the Paseo Maritimo and a restaurant on the road to Establiments that has been announcing a macro-party for days will be in the spotlight of the inspectors.



The two macro-parties in the municipality of Bunyola will be subject to thorough inspections, as well as others planned in Alcúdia, Muro and other parts of the island. Plainclothes agents will be on the premises to record possible discrepancies and then inform uniformed colleagues to proceed to issue fines. Some security companies have already collaborated with the agents by informing them of the number of advance tickets and the possibility of exceeding the permitted capacity.