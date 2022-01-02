Antonio Oliver, head of the microbiology unit at Son Espases University Hospital, says that sixty per cent of current positive Covid cases are of the Omicron variant.

The other 40% are Delta, Oliver observing that this percentage is still very high. Delta, he adds, is resisting and it is the one that translates into more serious cases that may require hospital admissions.

This is one reason why the health authorities are insisting on the need to be vaccinated with all the recommended doses. Delta is still very much present in the Balearics, with all the risks that this implies.