Low cloudy skies with mist and fog and clearing in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures are little changed. Westerly and southwesterly wind will be light or calm increasing in intensity during the afternoon or evening. Webcam feed from Paguera.

Forecasted temperatures for today (c) -

Felanitx 11 - 17

Lluc 2 - 19

Palma 10 - 16

Sa Pobla 9 - 18