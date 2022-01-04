Intervals of low clouds and mist during the morning giving way to high clouds and some sunny spells in the afternoon. Rising temperatures, especially during the day. Wind from the southwest increasing at night to west and northwest strong with gusts.

Minimum temperatures (C) forecast for today by the Met office.

3 Lluc

6 Pollença

6 Palma Univ

8 P.Pollença

9 P.Sóller

10 Artà

10 Petra

10 Escorca

10 Muro

11 Alfàbia

11 Binissalem

11 Sta Maria

11 Sa Pobla

12 S.Servera

12 Manacor

12 Sineu

12 Llucmajor

12 Banyalbufar

12 Capdepera

Webcam feed from Can Pastilla.



Forecasted temperatures for today (c) -

Felanitx 12 - 18

Lluc 5 - 19

Palma 11- 17

Sa Pobla 10 - 20



Weather forecast for the next few days:



Live feed from Es Camp de Mar.

Views from Inca.