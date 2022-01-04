Intervals of low clouds and mist during the morning giving way to high clouds and some sunny spells in the afternoon. Rising temperatures, especially during the day. Wind from the southwest increasing at night to west and northwest strong with gusts.
Minimum temperatures (C) forecast for today by the Met office.
- 3 Lluc
- 6 Pollença
- 6 Palma Univ
- 8 P.Pollença
- 9 P.Sóller
- 10 Artà
- 10 Petra
- 10 Escorca
- 10 Muro
- 11 Alfàbia
- 11 Binissalem
- 11 Sta Maria
- 11 Sa Pobla
- 12 S.Servera
- 12 Manacor
- 12 Sineu
- 12 Llucmajor
- 12 Banyalbufar
- 12 Capdepera
Webcam feed from Can Pastilla.
Forecasted temperatures for today (c) -
-
Felanitx 12 - 18
-
Lluc 5 - 19
-
Palma 11- 17
-
Sa Pobla 10 - 20
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Live feed from Es Camp de Mar.
Views from Inca.
