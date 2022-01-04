It is a big night for Mallorcan presenter, Ricky Merino, as Channel 4 will show the first episode of the Language of Love which he co-presents alongside Davina McCall.

Language of Love contestants will see if they can strike up a romance despite not being able to speak the same language as their potential partners in this case either English or Spanish.

The show follows a handful of British and Spanish singles as they move into a Spanish country estate and attempt to form a connection through the language barrier.

The Language of Love 11p.m. Channel 4 tonight,